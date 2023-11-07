Near record heat and breezy, before a cold front moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures max out around record highs for a couple of days with breezy conditions, then clouds to rain roll as a cold front brings a chill back to to our area.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are moving around this morning, giving us uneven cooling. This also makes for a more colorful sunrise! Knoxville is starting the day around 50 degrees, but some are in the 40s with few clouds.

The reminder to not burn outdoors continues, as we have low humidity, a very dry surface, and added winds that could spark a wildfire.

We have a mostly sunny day, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 and gusts around 20 mph at times. This helps to heat us up to 79 degrees in Knoxville, which would tie the record high set in 1996.

Tonight stays mostly clear, but with the warmer air in place we’ll only cool to around 53 degrees in Knoxville, and upper 40s for the higher elevations.

LOOKING AHEAD

The warm and breezy conditions stick around Wednesday, heating us up even more to around 81 degrees. We still have the southwesterly winds of 10 to 15 mph and more gusts around 20 mph at times. (The average high for Knoxville is 63, and the record for the 8th is 81 degrees set in 2005.)

While clouds roll in Thursday, along with spotty showers, it’s still warm and breezy. We’ll be around 75 degrees.

The cold front has sped up and is now aimed at a 60% coverage by early Friday morning. This will taper to scattered showers and become spotty by Friday evening now. This earlier arrival also leaves us cooler, after a midnight high for the almanac of 60, we’ll cool to the low 50s Friday morning and can only warm a few degrees with those showers Friday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll have spotty showers at times Friday night through Saturday night, with highs around 60 degrees this weekend. As the sky clears, the colder air will settle in and leave us with some mornings in the 30s again next week and chilly afternoons.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.