Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee assistant coach Rod Clark is suspended for two games, according to officials with the university.

The suspension was due to an NCAA violation.

Clark will miss the first two games against Tennessee Tech and Wisconsin.

“Coach Clark has acknowledged his error in judgment and accepted full responsibility. We appreciate his cooperation throughout the process. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comments or details.”

Clark joined the Tennessee basketball staff as an assistant coach in April of 2021.

This is a developing story.

