Tennessee considering rejecting $1.9 billion in education funding from the federal government

Tennessee would be the first state ever to reject education money from the federal government
By John Pirsos
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee could be the first state ever to turn down education money from the federal government.

In this case, it’s $1.9 billion. A task force is weighing that possibility this week.

“To threaten to not accept it, is in my opinion, and to ask Tennessee taxpayers to pick up the tab, it’s just poor policy,” JC Bowman said, President of Professional Educators of Tennessee.

Bowman said that money is typically used to help low-income students, students with disabilities, fund school lunches, and Title IX programs. Bowman said teachers have serious concerns.

“They’re afraid that if we do away with free and reduced lunch for example, the kids aren’t going to be fed,” he said. “Now you’re back to the problem of hungry kids, and hungry kids don’t learn.”

Some Republican lawmakers argued the state shouldn’t accept money with strings attached, and use the state’s money however they choose instead.

One parent of a child in Knox County thinks it’s worth exploring.

“I do think the state should be independently able to make those decisions,” Melissa Merrick said.

If the state rejects the money, it would go to other states.

Tennessee would use its own money how they see fit to fill the gaps, which would be more taxpayer money.

“There’s better ways to spend our tax money than doubling it out,” Merrick said. “There’s tons of things we can use our tax payer dollars for.”

WVLT News asked Knox County Schools Superintendent Jon Rysewyk where he stands on the state possibly rejecting the funding, but a district spokesperson declined to comment.

The task force is watching presentations this week from various agencies related to the federal funding.

