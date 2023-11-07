University of Tennessee hoping to reach 10LK gifts in Big Orange Give event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is set to host its annual Big Orange Give event, aimed at supporting the university’s student body, staff and community.

The goal this year is to reach 10,000 gifts in 24 hours on Nov. 8. It marks the tenth Big Orange Give and, the university hopes, the largest event to date.

Donations go straight to the university, and donators can even select a specific college, program or cause to support. Options include WUTK, the university-run radio station, the Clarence Brown Theatre or causes like food insecurity or health and healthcare.

Those interested can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.