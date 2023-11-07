University of Tennessee hoping to reach 10LK gifts in Big Orange Give event

The goal this year is to reach 10,000 gifts in 24 hours on Nov. 8. It marks the tenth Big Orange Give and, the university hopes, the largest event to date.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is set to host its annual Big Orange Give event, aimed at supporting the university’s student body, staff and community.

The goal this year is to reach 10,000 gifts in 24 hours on Nov. 8. It marks the tenth Big Orange Give and, the university hopes, the largest event to date.

Donations go straight to the university, and donators can even select a specific college, program or cause to support. Options include WUTK, the university-run radio station, the Clarence Brown Theatre or causes like food insecurity or health and healthcare.

Those interested can donate here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
A restaurant in New Orleans had to close its doors after its owner said he received a $40,000...
‘It’s impossible’: Restaurant owner says he had to close after getting $40,000 energy bill
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
KCSO Cruiser
Knox Co. Sherriff’s Office identifies victim in deadly motorcycle crash

Latest News

Each participant is age 62 or older. In past shows, acts have included
Morning Pointe Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Knoxville Seniors Got Talent
Paige WX
Hot and sunny Wednesday ahead of late week cold front
Knoxville Veterans Day Parade
Knoxville to host Veterans Day Parade
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl