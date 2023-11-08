7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say

“Seven individuals are on administrative assignment to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation,” Aaron said.
Metro Nashville Police Department
Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville police confirm seven officers have been placed on administrative assignment, as the department continues its active investigation into who leaked three pages from The Covenant School shooter’s writings.

As WSMV4 Investigates continued to dig into the leak, investigative reporter Stacey Cameron received information that multiple officers had been placed on leave this week in connection with the department’s investigation into the source of the leak.

When WSMV4 reached out to MNPD to confirm that information, department spokesperson Don Aaron wrote back stating that “seven individuals are on administrative assignment to protect the integrity of the active, progressing investigation.”

Aaron emphasized that the administrative move was “absolutely not-punitive” and that out of fairness to the officers, the department would not be identifying them.

According to Aaron, all seven officers continue to have full police power as the investigation moves forward.

On Monday, a source confirmed to WSMV4 Chief Investigator Jeremy Finley that the three images leaked on social media did belong to The Covenant School shooter.

In those images, the shooter mentioned killing children and wrote a timeline of their plan for the day of the deadly shooting that took six lives.

Metro police later said that the images were not official crime scene photos and that the department was communicating with the Metro Department of Law to launch an investigation Monday afternoon into the leak.

This is a developing story.

