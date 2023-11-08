84-year-old takes trip on motorcycle to all 48 mainland states

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man came back home after traveling on his motorcycle to all 48 mainland states in one trip. His friends said it inspired them, but they also know he’s a little quirky with the way he decides to do things.

John Mander said he drew a map of where he wanted to go on this trip with a crayon.

“Just a big simple circle,” Mander said.

Mander worked to prove to the world that age is just a number. Mander said he’s been riding motorcycles since he was a couple of weeks old.

“I’ve had probably between 50-60 motorcycles over my lifespan,” Mander said.

He’s taken several trips in that time with the most recent, likely being one of the most memorable.

John’s friend, Sandra Kaufman, said, “He comes up with things most people wouldn’t even think of.”

Nearly 10,000 miles by motorcycle in all 48 mainland states. Mander said his favorite place isn’t your conventional site most would love to go see.

“The SPAM Museum in Austin, Minnesota,” he said.

The museum gives guests a two-hour tour to describe the history of the food. His second favorite location he saw was Pike’s Peak, but it’s not the one you see in Colorado.

“I’m talking about Pike’s Peak, Iowa, which is about 500 feet tall and it’s just kind of a rounded hill that looks out over the Mississippi River,” Mander said.

These answers are part of the reason his friends said he’s a little quirky, but in the same breath, tell everyone his an inspiration.

“He’s an icon to all of his neighbors around here. It makes me very very proud of him and an awesome man,” Kaufman said.

The 84-year-old kept it simple when describing how people should accomplish their goals.

“Get off the couch. Whatever your dream is, follow that dream. Do it,” Mander said.

Mander said a doctor did try to slow him down a little bit, but a day later, he bought a new bike and rode 21,000 miles over the next five months. He later got a new doctor.

He plans to ride a jet ski 600 miles on the Tennessee River in an event called the Tennessee River 600 next year.

