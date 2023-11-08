Anakeesta opens expansion project

Anakeesta opens parts of the Stone Village area of the park.
BirdVenture opens at the Stone Village area of Anakeesta.
BirdVenture opens at the Stone Village area of Anakeesta.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A major milestone for Anakeesta in Gatlinburg as the park opens the next phase of an expansion project.

Its $34 million investment project called Stone Village.

Anakeesta now offers a new thrilling way to see the Smokies as you hang off the side of the mountain.

Called the Hellbender, named after a salamander native to the mountains.

“The Hellbender is a extremely exciting ride. It offers amazing views of the Smokies. I actually don’t know another mountain coaster in the area that offers the views like you get here. You’re flying through the woods, doing 360s amazing views of the Great Smoky Mountains, Mount LeConte,” said Bryce Bentz, with Anakeesta.

It’s home is in the new Stone Village area. Currently two thirds of the expansion is complete.

The new BirdVenture is also open.

Here, you’ll climb on and in giant birdhouses and meet some of the birds native to the Great Smoky Mountains who’ve now found a home here.

“Everything here at Anakeesta, we try to bring in some elements of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to Anakeesta. And here we have yet, I think, another great immersive experience where we’ve taken three of the birds, the bluebird and owl and the pileated woodpecker, and we’ve created new homes for them,” said Bob Bentz with Anakeesta.

In the new BirdVenture there’s five stories of interactive experiences which includes seven different slides from 25 to 50 feet in length.

“We’ve built on the side of a mountain and so everything we do, we have very little flat land. So we kind of looked at this property as hey, ‘what can we do with it?’ So this is built on five levels. It’s about 70 feet in height to the top of our tile. So this is a really neat experience,” said Bentz.

Anakeesta continues with the expansion of Stone Village with the next phase set to open next year.

