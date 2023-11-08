Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Cherokee National Forest have responded to multiple fires in the area amid drought and dry conditions. The cluster of fires is being investigated as arson.

There are three fires altogether, collectively being called the Buck Bald Fire:

Hogum Hollo 44 acres, North Zone, 2 miles SW of Roan Mountain

Bullet 78 acres, South Zone, 5 miles SE of Etowah

Buck Bald 140 acres, South Zone

“We’re seeing a rapid increase in wildfires across the forest placing people, homes and infrastructure at great risk,” said Stephanie Bland, deputy forest supervisor with the Cherokee National Forest. “Human-caused fires take valuable resources away from the protection of people and structures making dry conditions much more dangerous for everyone.”

Some structures are at risk, forest officials said, adding that firefighters are working to keep people and property safe.

