Girls Inc. hosts basketball clinic at Fulton High School

Young girls will have the chance to learn from both the Memphis and Lady Vols basketball teams.
Girls Inc. basketball clinic for young girls
Girls Inc. basketball clinic for young girls(Girls Inc.)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that serves girls ages 5-18 at more than 800 sites in 350 cities across the United States and Canada, will be hosting a basketball clinic at Fulton High School.

The clinic will feature special guest appearances from coaches and players of the Lady Vols basketball team as well as the Memphis Tigers women’s basketball team. There will be a shooting competition, various skill-related drills, prizes and more.

The event welcomes girls ages 8-14 and registration costs $10.

The clinic will also be honoring LVFL Nikki McCray and Tasha Butts, who both passed away this year after battles with breast cancer.

To register for the event, scan the QR code in the flier below.

Girls Inc. basketball clinic for young girls.
Girls Inc. basketball clinic for young girls.(Girls Inc.)

For more information, contact Girls Inc. Athletic Director Nicky Anosike by email at nanosike@girlsinctnv.org or by phone at 865-482-4475.

To learn more about Girls Inc., click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

Latest News

Fox Den teaching pro
VFL Reeves qualifies for 2nd Major Golf Tournament
Lady Vols' Kellie Harper and Bridgette Gordon, LVFL and FAMU Women's Head Basketball Coach...
Lady Vols surge to a season-opening victory
Tennessee offensive lineman following UConn win at Neyland Stadium
Vols move up in CFP rankings as showdown with Mizzou looms
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) looks for a receiver during their NFL football game...
Vrabel names rookie Will Levis Titans starting QB over Ryan Tannehill going forward