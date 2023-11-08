Infant mortality rates rise in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A growing number of babies are not surviving their first year of life. And the nationwide problem is even worse in Tennessee.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with data that shows the infant mortality rate rising.

In 2021, there were 5.4 deaths per 1,000 live births. Last year, that number jumped to 5.6 deaths per 1,000 live births. It’s the first rise in 20 years.

Tennessee is above the national average with 6.2 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2021, and 6.6 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022.

“It’s a complex issue, and it’s an issue that often we don’t want to talk about because it is a serious, and sad thing,” Amber Ford said, Manager for Maternal and Child Health Programs at the Knox County Public Health Department.

Ford said Tennessee has higher instances of chronic health, diseases related to obesity and smoking, which can impact an infant’s health. She also said access to health care makes a huge difference.

“Prenatal care and then access to high quality care after birth is really important,” Ford said. “We have seen closures and limited access, which really does have such an impact.”

The data shows a drastic difference in rates in Tennessee between White and African American infants in 2022, with 5.6 White baby deaths per 1,000 live births. That’s compared to 12.3 African American infant deaths per 1,000 births.

Ford said socio-economic status is a factor, and lack of diversity in the maternity care workforce too.

“Representation within care providers makes such a difference for our diversity in terms of care providers who are providing education, prenatal care, whatever it may be,” Ford said. “There’s been a lot of work around that to have more representation.”

Ford said there are several services available in the community, and at the health department to help pregnant, and new moms.

Ford said it’s too early to say if the rising numbers are the beginning of a trend. Healthcare workers will monitor the situation closely moving forward.

