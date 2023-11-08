Jefferson Co. man facing 16 child exploitation charges

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation of a Jefferson County man who is facing sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson County man was arrested Friday after a more than two month investigation after child pornography images were uploaded to a public website, according to officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Aug. 30, when the image upload IP address came from a home on Bales Road in New Market.

The information was passed along to the Jefferson City Police Department. On Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office went to the home and searched through Ty Elmer Abbot’s devices.

He was arrested and is facing 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, distribute/sell material charges.

He was already on the Tennessee Sex Offender Registry and is facing a violation charge after he failed a compliance check with the county in September.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Detention Center and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

MULTIPLE AGENCY INVESTIGATION LEADS TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY ARREST. On 08/30/2023 NCMEC received a cyber tip of uploaded...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office,Tennessee on Tuesday, November 7, 2023

