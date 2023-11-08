KAT busses introduce mobile, cashless ticketing

Passengers will still be able to use cash and paper tickets like they always have, city officials said; this is just an additional option.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) bus passengers now have a cashless option for getting tickets via the Transit app, the City of Knoxville announced Wednesday.

The Transit app is free to download on both iOS and Android.

“We are so pleased to be offering this cash-free alternative for paying your transit fare,” Isaac Thorne, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville, said.

There’s also a breakdown video on KAT’s YouTube page, showing Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon using the app to board a bus. “This is an easy and convenient option for passengers,” Kincannon said. “I have used it myself and find the cashless option another great advancement at KAT.”

Passengers will still be able to use cash and paper tickets like they always have, city officials said; this is just another option. KAT will also have staff on hand at the Knoxville station to help with the new system.

Click here to get the Transit app.

