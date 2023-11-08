Knox County issues burn ban during high fire risk due to dry conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County issued an open burn ban in Knox County Wednesday, according to Rural Metro Fire. The ban comes as crews fight wildfires across East Tennessee.

While, as of Wednesday morning, the state is not reporting any fires in Knox County, neighboring Anderson County saw two major wildfires over the weekend, with crews still working to get one under control.

The state has also held off on offering burn permits statewide until at least Friday.

