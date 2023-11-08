Knoxville Police Department announces safe exchange zone for Public Safety Complex

The zone includes two parking spaces right in front of the building at 1650 Huron Street.
Knoxville police department announces safe exchange zone for Public Safety Complex
Knoxville police department announces safe exchange zone for Public Safety Complex(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:29 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has announced a safe exchange zone at the city’s new Public Safety Complex.

The zone includes two parking spaces right in front of the building at 1650 Huron Street. The area is well-lit, KPD said, and under 24-hour video surveillance. The idea is to give Knoxvilleians a safe spot to sell items or exchange kids between parents. Firearms and related sales are prohibited, however.

There’s no need to let KPD know you plan to use the spot, just make your way to one of the parking zones.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir

Latest News

Mayor Victory Breakfast
Victory breakfast hosted in Mayor’s office
The results are in for Knoxville's general election.
Knoxville election results
Paige WX
One more warm, sunny day before clouds then rain head this way
KAT busses introduce mobile, cashless ticketing
KAT buses introduce mobile, cashless ticketing
Knox County issues burn ban during high fire risk due to dry conditions
Knox County issues burn ban during high fire risk due to dry conditions