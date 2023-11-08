Knoxville police department announces safe exchange zone for Public Safety Complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has announced a safe exchange zone at the city’s new Public Safety Complex.

The zone includes two parking spaces right in front of the building at 1650 Huron Street. The area is well-lit, KPD said, and under 24-hour video surveillance. The idea is to give Knoxvilleians a safe spot to sell items or exchange kids between parents. Firearms and related sales are prohibited, however.

There’s no need to let KPD know you plan to use the spot, just make your way to one of the parking zones.

