Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced...
To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.(Krispy Kreme)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir

Latest News

This image provided by Eli Lilly on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 shows packaging for their new drug...
FDA approves new version of diabetes drug Mounjaro for weight loss
Wilma Mankiller is remembered for her work to improve healthcare and housing for the Cherokee...
New Barbie honors first female Cherokee Chief Wilma Mankiller
Mayor Victory Breakfast
Victory breakfast hosted in Mayor’s office
The plant fire has caused a shelter-in-place order in the area of Shepherd, Texas, on Wednesday.
RAW: Chemical plant burns in Texas