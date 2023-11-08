More clouds Thursday ahead of cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are still warm Thursday but the day comes with more cloud and spotty rain chances as a cold front moves into the region. Most of the rain arrives Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The reminder to not burn outdoors continues as we have low humidity, a very dry surface, and added winds that could spread a wildfire.

Tonight starts out with clear skies but clouds move in by the morning with some spotty showers. We’ll drop to around 60 degrees overnight, but warm back up to the mid-60s by the time you’re walking out the door Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies stick around Thursday with highs near 75 degrees. It’s still a breezy day with gusts up to 15 to 20 mph from the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain moves in overnight Thursday to Friday morning. We’ll see light to moderate rain throughout the morning to mid-day then become more spotty by the later evening hours. Showers continue throughout the afternoon, but it looks to be pretty light rain. By the end of the day, we’ll see anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain. As this front moves in, temperatures drop throughout the day. Highs will be near 60 degrees around midnight Friday then drop into the mid-50s by the morning hours. Temperatures by the afternoon hours will be chilly in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Clouds linger Saturday, with a stray shower possible, and a cooler high of 60 degrees. We’ll have a cold wind gusting to around 20 mph. An isolated shower is possible Saturday night and Sunday, especially in our southern counties. Highs are near 60 Sunday afternoon with a few more cloud breaks.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cold air settles in allowing temperatures to drop back into the 30s for morning lows next week. The afternoons stay cool in the low 60s at best with more dry weather on the way.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.