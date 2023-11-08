One more warm, sunny day before clouds then rain head this way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more chance to tie the record high in Knoxville, with the sunshine and breezy conditions. Then we are tracking clouds and rain to increase before temperatures decrease.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with a few clouds moving around and pockets of fog. We’re starting the day warming, around 51 degrees in Knoxville.

The reminder to not burn outdoors continues as we have low humidity, a very dry surface, and added winds that could spread a wildfire.

Wednesday is even warmer, with a forecast high of 81 degrees, which would tie the record for this date in Knoxville from 2005. Winds are still from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph and gust up to 20 mph. So, enjoy this warm, breezy, sunny day!

Tonight starts out clear, but clouds are rolling in with spotty rain. We’ll drop to around 60 degrees but in the middle of the night, and warm a few degrees by sunrise.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is still warm, but it’s also mostly cloudy with spotty showers possible throughout the day. We’ll top out around 75 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Rain arrives Thursday night to Friday morning, with a steady pace of light to moderate rain and isolated heavier downpours at times through the morning and midday, with scattered to spotty showers by the evening. With that cold front moving in throughout the day Friday, temperatures will drop. We’ll be near 60 degrees around midnight Friday, then drop to the mid 50s by Friday morning, and cool to around 50 by the afternoon.

Clouds linger Saturday, with a stray shower possible, and a cooler high of 60 degrees. We’ll have a cold wind gusting to around 20 mph.

An isolated shower is possible Saturday night, then we’ll see more cloud breaks Sunday but still cool around 60 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cold air settles in allowing temperatures to drop back into the 30s for morning lows next week. The afternoons stay cool in the low 60s at best.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

