Organization giving power back to mom’s everywhere

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Child care across the nation is expensive and scarce, especially after the government cut the pandemic relief funding for child care in September. A group in Knox County is making sure no parent has to choose between being at home with your children and working to provide for your family.

Modern Day Stay at Home Moms is helping bring back power to women everywhere who are giving up so much for the next generation and the future of our world.

When Kimberly and Cory O’Neal found out they were having a baby they were thrilled, then the tough conversations and decisions started to trickle in.

“Somebody’s go to take care of little one and so, that’s when I become a stay at home mom and dropped all duties but I felt bad because I wanted to bring in something financially,” said Kimberly O’Neal, the Founder and CEO of Modern day Stay at Home Mom’s.

Kimberly said she didn’t mind giving up her job, because she was doing the most important one, being a mom, but still felt like she needed something else. Kimberly also struggled with postpartum depression, something many women go through after giving birth and adjusting to their new lifestyles. This also makes it harder for women to get back to their normal selves, according to Kimberly.

‘It’s like the mom duties don’t stop because your maternity leave is over,” said Cory.

The couple figured this was a harsh reality for many families out there. That’s when Modern Day Stay at Home Moms was born.

“To have companies come in who can provide jobs to these moms who need that financial stability whether that’s project based or completion based or whatever so, that they can still be at home with there and still bring in a little extra income and maybe if they do struggle with postpartum having something that they can do on their own,” said Kimberly.

Their organization serves as a middle man between companies and moms. So far they have 500 plus women involved in the organization, and the company has helped dozens find jobs with small businesses and larger ones like Mary Kay.

“You might have something where you need these invoices processed this week, sometimes just by the end of the week you need this thing done. That’s a good opportunity for someone like a stay at home mom to jump in, have the flexibility to complete that job and not require like full time benefits coming out of their payroll staff. They can do that on a contract basis,” said Cory.

On Wednesday, Kimberly and a group of moms will meet with State Senator Becky Massey, to discuss how this organization can help more families outside of Knox County.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the Modern Day Stay At Home Moms to learn more about their organization and gain insight on the work they are doing to support stay at home mothers in the Knoxville community. Mothers are resilient and play an influential role in the positive upbringing of our children. Collaborating with local mothers on how we can work together to make Tennessee an even greater place to live and raise a family remains a top priority.”

The O’Neal’ssaid mothers can handle anything and companies need more of them.

“We really want a lot of companies and leaders in our society to understand that you probably won’t find much harder workers than a stay at home mom. There is no clock in clock out, no sick days, that’s what we want people to realize. Your getting one of the hardest workers you can get with our platform,” said Cory.

