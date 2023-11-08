Plenty of events this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, November 9th:

Winter is right around the corner and it’s a great chance to kick it off right with the Annual Smoky Mountain Winterfest celebration this Thursday in Pigeon Forge. The event will kick off at Patriot Park at 3 p.m. with a veterans tribute and concert by local high school choruses. Enjoy fireworks and the illumination of more than six million lights. Entertainment and parking are completely free. Parking will be available at the city’s municipal and mountain parking lots. Food will also be available with onsite food trucks.

Friday, November 10th:

Honor our veterans by coming to the 98th Knoxville Veterans Day Parade. American Legion Post 2 will host the event that begins at 10:40 a.m. this Friday at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. A special appearance will be made by the Budweiser Clydesdale Horses.

Saturday, November 11th:

Calling residents of Blount, Cocke, Jefferson and Sevier counties. Anakeesta is hosting its local appreciation days from Nov. 10 to Nov. 17. For $5 you can enjoy the mountaintop experience with the proceeds going to Friends of the Smokies. To receive the special offer, show your ID with your address, or your current ID with a paystub from the last 30 days.

Sunday, November 12th:

Are you in the Christmas spirit? The Knoxville Expo Center is hosting a Christmas Fair this weekend. Head over to get a picture with Santa, make crafts, eat sweet treats along with finding that perfect gift! The event kicks off Friday from 2-8 p.m., then again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The final day of the event will be Sunday and will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

