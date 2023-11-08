Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting, choking deputy

Joshua Hardwick
Joshua Hardwick(Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was arrested in Pulaski County on Tuesday after he reportedly resisted arrest and hit a deputy.

Deputies responded to the Social Security Office in Pulaski County shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Officials said they got a complaint of a man inside the building causing a disturbance.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found Joshua Hardwick outside the building. Officials said Hardwick looked intoxicated.

During his arrest, deputies said Hardwick resisted arrest and hit a deputy in the face. Officials added Hardwick was able to get on top of the deputy, choke and strangle him.

Hardwick was eventually arrested. He faces several charges, including public intoxication, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, strangulation and disorderly conduct.

Hardwick was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after deputies said he injured himself in the back of the police car.

He was released and taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The deputy was treated at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for his injuries and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

