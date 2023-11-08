Special cameras helping KPD save time when solving crimes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigative tool is proving itself useful to the Knoxville Police Department. Special cameras placed throughout our city streets are helping KPD save time and track down criminals.

The cameras are license plater reader (LPR) cameras. The devices are constantly scanning and recording license plate numbers. Officers can use the system to place alerts on plates that are suspected of being involved in a crime. When the tagged vehicle passes a camera, it immediately notifies officers in those areas.

Lieutenant Chris McCarter with KPD has supervised the LPR camera program since its start in 2021. He said the technology helped the department solve crimes that would’ve been much harder to solve years ago.

“I think back to 27 years ago, how different that case could’ve turned out versus having the tag readers to assist us to help find that person. It’s a game changer,” McCarter said.

The technology is helping officers like never before, including a 2022 Knoxville murder case where a LPR hit led investigators to a suspect within a day.

“Without license plate reader cameras, I don’t know that would’ve been solved in the manner that it would’ve been solved in. It led to a timely recovery of the victim and closure of the case and identification of the suspect,” McCarter said.

McCarter said the cameras are also used for public safety matters, like missing people. He gave the example of a case with a missing 85-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. KPD was able to find the elderly man quickly with LPR.

“Think about the measure that would’ve went into that case. Again, we were able to save time and possibly save this gentleman’s life,” McCarter said.

In the program’s approximately two-year existence, the department has used the cameras to recover more than $1 million worth of stolen property.

The video from the cameras is only stored for 30 days unless it pertains to an active case. Officers can only access the video if it’s for a criminal case or public safety matter.

