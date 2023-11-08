University of Tennessee to offer Neyland Stadium tours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can now take a tour of Neyland Stadium.

“We have had numerous requests thru the years for a stadium tour,” university officials said. “We are excited to let you know that we do now have a stadium tour that the public can sign up for.”

The tours last an hour and are offered Monday-Thursday.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $10 for children under the age of 13.

