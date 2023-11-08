VFL Reeves qualifies for 2nd Major Golf Tournament

Jake Reeves will play in next May’s Senior PGA Championship
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s always great to feature some of our own.

Hats off to good friend, VFL and Fox Den Country Club teaching pro, Jake Reeves on qualifying for next May’s Senior PGA Championship.

It’ll be his second major tournament after playing in the U.S. Open 24 years ago.

Qualifiers were held recently in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

The event will take place at Harbour Shores Golf Club in Michigan.

Atta boy Jake and Go Vols!

