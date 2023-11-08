Victory breakfast hosted in Mayor’s office

Mayor Indya Kincannon hosts breakfast for election winners
The results are in for Knoxville's general election.
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

After the Nov. 7 Election Day, Knoxville City Council has two new members in its ranks. Debbie Helsley won the At-Large Seat B while Tyler Caviness won the Municipal Judge position.

The morning after the announcement of the victors, Mayor Kincannon hosted a breakfast for the winners as a celebration and a way to look ahead to the job at hand.

“We have four years to do everything we can to keep our city moving forward. So I’m looking forward to do that with the council, with our municipal judge, and most importantly with the people of this city,” said Kincannon.

These members are focused on helping their city move forward and are excited to get to work.

“Improving the accessibility of the court, transparency of the court and really looking at how can we keep what’s good from the last 37 years of Judge Rosson, but also how can a new perspective you know innovate and bring new things to the court just to improve it,” Caviness said.

The newest elected officials will be sworn in on Dec. 16.

