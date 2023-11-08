Vols move up in CFP rankings as showdown with Mizzou looms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee vaulted four spots to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings announced by the selection committee on Tuesday night. The Volunteers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) are the second-highest ranked two-loss team behind No. 12 Oregon State (7-2).

Tennessee is one of six SEC teams in the rankings, joining No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 14 Missouri and No. 19 LSU. The Vols, who were No. 17 last week, have been ranked in eight consecutive CFP rankings dating back to last season.

Talkin' @Vol_Football with DL-Coach Rodney Garner on the improvement of his group. OL-Ollie Lane on blocking out the noise and personal motivation. WR-Coach Kelsey Pope on his unit responding after Bru McCoy Injury and TE-McCallan Castles on catching Nico's first TD pass @wvlt pic.twitter.com/XMF5Noy67H — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 8, 2023

The Vols have won 18 of their last 22 games under head coach Josh Heupel, and look to improve on that success against Missouri (7-2, 3-2), which dropped two spots after a hard-fought 30-21 loss at Georgia last Saturday.

Kickoff from Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium Saturday is 3:30 p.m. ET on WVLT and CBS.

College Football Playoff Rankings (Nov. 8)

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-2)

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.