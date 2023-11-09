Barricaded suspect arrested in North Knoxville

A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect was arrested after being barricaded inside a home in North Knoxville Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The suspect was wanted on felony theft and criminal simulation charges.

They were barricaded inside a home on East Walnut Grove Drive.

A stolen vehicle and firearm was also recovered at the scene with additional charges pending, according to KPD officials.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

Latest News

License plate reader (LPR) cameras are helping the department solve some crimes quickly and...
Special cameras helping KPD save time when solving crimes
Scattered showers and downpours Friday
More clouds Thursday ahead of cold front
Wyatt Ellis mandolin player playing at the Rocky Branch Mountain Music Club.
Maryville teenager having his Grand Ole Opry debut
The channel celebrates the release of Dolly’s new album
‘Dolly’s Rockstar Radio’ coming to SiriusXM