Barricaded suspect arrested in North Knoxville
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect was arrested after being barricaded inside a home in North Knoxville Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
The suspect was wanted on felony theft and criminal simulation charges.
They were barricaded inside a home on East Walnut Grove Drive.
A stolen vehicle and firearm was also recovered at the scene with additional charges pending, according to KPD officials.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.