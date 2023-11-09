Barricaded suspect arrested in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect was arrested after being barricaded inside a home in North Knoxville Wednesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The suspect was wanted on felony theft and criminal simulation charges.

They were barricaded inside a home on East Walnut Grove Drive.

A stolen vehicle and firearm was also recovered at the scene with additional charges pending, according to KPD officials.

