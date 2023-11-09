‘Dolly’s Rockstar Radio’ coming to SiriusXM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SiriusXM radio announced the Dolly’s Rockstar Radio coming to their airwaves.

You’ll hear songs from her new album ‘Rockstar’ as well as some of her other songs and hand-picked favorites that she said inspired the new album.

The channel will start on Nov. 15 and last until Dec. 14, in the SiriusXM app and through Nov. 22 on channel 14 in cars.

‘Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event’ hits theaters two days before the album release to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the album came together.

You can buy tickets online.

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s new album "Rockstar" with Dolly's Rockstar Radio! Hear tracks from the new album, hits from her... Posted by SiriusXM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.