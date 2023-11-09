‘Dolly’s Rockstar Radio’ coming to SiriusXM

The channel celebrates the release of Dolly’s new album
The channel celebrates the release of Dolly’s new album
The channel celebrates the release of Dolly’s new album(Trafalgar)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - SiriusXM radio announced the Dolly’s Rockstar Radio coming to their airwaves.

You’ll hear songs from her new album ‘Rockstar’ as well as some of her other songs and hand-picked favorites that she said inspired the new album.

The channel will start on Nov. 15 and last until Dec. 14, in the SiriusXM app and through Nov. 22 on channel 14 in cars.

‘Dolly Parton ROCKSTAR: The Global First Listen Event’ hits theaters two days before the album release to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the album came together.

You can buy tickets online.

Celebrate Dolly Parton’s new album "Rockstar" with Dolly's Rockstar Radio! Hear tracks from the new album, hits from her...

Posted by SiriusXM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

Latest News

License plate reader (LPR) cameras are helping the department solve some crimes quickly and...
Special cameras helping KPD save time when solving crimes
Jillian Ludwig’s family responds after shooting near Belmont University
‘Losing her would forever change the fabric of our lives’: Family reacts after Belmont freshman shot at Nashville park
Meteorologist Jacob Durham tracks the late week cold front to bring rain and a cool down.
More clouds Thursday ahead of cold front
Joshua Hardwick
Sheriff: Man arrested after hitting, choking deputy