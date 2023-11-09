LVFL Nicky Anosike continues fight for Girls Inc.

Former Tennessee National Champion set to host important event
Nicky Anosike
Nicky Anosike(richard russo | Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few months back we told you about national champion Nicky Anosike now working her magic with Girls Inc. of the Tennessee Valley.

She’s got a special event coming up Sunday. It’s the day before the the lady Vol vs. Memphis game and both teams will gather at the Fulton High gym to host a clinic from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

It’s for girls ages 8-thru-14. The money raised will help a cause that Nicky is absolutely passionate about, ”pretty much this is what I feel like I was destined to do. Our job is to close the achievement gap between girls of color girls in poverty and girls that are growing up middle class. And that means things like teaching them financial literacy, teaching them about their bodies, sports. So this is what I feel like I am supposed to be doing so I love it.”

In addition to all the fun and prizes that’ll be given out, the team’s will honor former Lady Vols Nikki McCray and Tasha Butts, both of whom recently passed away as a result of breast cancer.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

Latest News

CAK
National signing period underway for high school athletes
Fox Den teaching pro
VFL Reeves qualifies for 2nd Major Golf Tournament
Lady Vols' Kellie Harper and Bridgette Gordon, LVFL and FAMU Women's Head Basketball Coach...
Lady Vols surge to a season-opening victory
Tennessee offensive lineman following UConn win at Neyland Stadium
Vols move up in CFP rankings as showdown with Mizzou looms