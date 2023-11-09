Maryville teenager having his Grand Ole Opry debut

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wyatt Ellis is 14 years old and he was born and raised in Maryville, Tennessee. He is someone you need to look out for because he could be the next big bluegrass star.

“Man you know writing instrumentals comes really easy to me cause I’ve studied the music so much and it just kind of flows,” said the young musician, Wyatt Ellis.

Ellis was only 10 years old when he picked up his first mandolin and the young bluegrass prodigy hasn’t put it down since. Now at the ripe age of 14, he has written around 100 songs that are taking the bluegrass community back to its roots.

“I think it was just right before the pandemic at the beginning of the pandemic when I first heard Bobby Osborne play the mandolin on Rocky Top and that really you know made me want to get a mandolin and start playing. And I did and I heard Bill Monroe and all those other guys who really inspired me to keep going,” said Ellis.

He did just that, put his boots in the ground and got to work. He told WVLT News one of his favorite songs he wrote he thought of it when he was hanging out at his farm, looking over the beautiful Smoky Mountains, and created the song, ‘Blue Smoke’.

In February, Ellis had the opportunity to accompany bluegrass duo, Daily and Vincent, at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. From there it led him to being taught by music legend, Bobby Osborne, the man who put Rocky Top on the map.

“I got to spend two years working with Bobby at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and that was really special to me to get to see him every week on skype you know to get all this advice and stories, but you know to finally get to be a part of his last project is really an honor to me,” Ellis said.

Ellis is some what of an old soul, and being in just the ninth grade, he said playing music was a dream come true.

“It just comes naturally you know just to sit on the couch or on the porch and look at the mountains noodling around on the mandolin and every now and then a tune will pop out,” said Ellis.

On Friday, Ellis is performing for the second time at the Opry, but this time it’s just him on stage for his solo debut.

“It’s really special to me to get to bring some of my own original music to the Grand Ole Opry just like Bill Monroe did in the 30s,” said Ellis.

He said this is only the beginning of his journey. You can check out Wyatt Ellis’s display at the East Tennessee History Center in Downtown Knoxville to learn more about the young bluegrass star.

