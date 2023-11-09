McDonald’s McRib back on menus this weekend in select locations

McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations Saturday.
McDonald's confirmed the boneless barbecue pork sandwich will return to some locations Saturday.(Jerry Huddleston | Jerry Huddleston / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPTA/Gray News) – The countdown is on for the return of the McRib at McDonald’s.

The fast-food chain was initially aloof about the return date, only stating that the fan favorite would return sometime in November, but announced earlier this week that customers could find it in select locations starting Saturday.

According to McDonald’s, the McRib made its debut in the United States in 1981 as a limited-time item in the Kansas City area.

From there, its popularity grew, and it quickly became sought after by many.

The sandwich was supposed to come off the menu for good after a farewell tour last year, but McDonald’s argues that not everyone is ready to say goodbye to the boneless pork patty slathered in BBQ sauce.

“The McRib has become a seasonal sensation, captivating fans with its limited availability, sparking social media buzz, and igniting a flurry of anticipation each time it makes its triumphant return to McDonald’s restaurants,” the restaurant said in a press release.

The McRib will only be on select menus across the country for a limited time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WPTA contributed to this report.

Most Read

Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Willow Coon
Sweetwater 2-year-old found safe after Endangered Child Alert
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson
Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say

Latest News

FILE - Matt Ulrich won Super Bowl XLI with the Colts during the 2006 season over the Chicago...
Former NFL lineman, Super Bowl champion Matt Ulrich dies at 41
The district said for this specific show, the gender of the role as identified in the script...
Transgender student loses lead theater role in ‘Oklahoma!’ over gender policy
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
Bruce Willis arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala benefit...
Bruce Willis’ daughter gives update on her dad’s health
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Knoxville police identify suspect after barricading himself inside home