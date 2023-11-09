Mother bear, 2 cubs killed after being hit by car in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother bear and two of her four cubs were hit and killed by a car Thursday, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matt Cameron. The crash happened on Happy Hollow Road.

Cameron said the bear was crossing the road with her four cubs when a car hit them.

He also added that the surviving two cubs were old enough and uninjured, so the department decided to not take them to a rescue facility, saying there should be enough food in the area for them to survive on their own.

