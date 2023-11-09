National signing period underway for high school athletes

Student-athletes from our area have or will sign National Letters of Intent this week
CAK
CAK(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nov. 8 is the first day of the 2023-24 national signing period for all sports except football.

The early signing period for football begins on Dec. 20.

Click on the attached link to see the student-athletes from our area who have or will sign National Letters of Intent, or made a formal commitment to continue their careers at NCAA Division I programs this week.

National Signing Day

There were also a couple big additions to the Tennessee basketball programs.

University of Tennessee men’s basketball program announced Wednesday the signing of prep standout Bishop Boswell to a National Letter of Intent. Boswell is a 6-foot-4, 195-pound point guard. He is a unanimous four-star recruit who attends Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C.

The Tennessee women’s basketball program announced the signing of a four-star guard during the early signing period, receiving a letter of intent from Kaniya Boyd, the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect in the HoopGurlz espnW top 100 class of 2024.

Boyd, a 5-foot-9 guard from Centennial High School in Las Vegas, made her commitment to Tennessee public on April 17. The four-star recruit becomes the second player from Nevada to join the Big Orange, following in the footsteps of Las Vegas Liberty High School graduate and current WNBA player Rae Burrell.

