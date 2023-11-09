New details released about KPD officer accused of asking for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re learning more about the Knoxville Police Officer accused of asking for pictures of a naked 5-year-old girl.

Dan Roark is facing federal charges of child pornography and is accused of asking for explicit images of a young girl. Roark had a relationship with the girl’s mother who lives in Virginia.

In Thursday’s court hearing, the prosecution called its first witness, an investigator with the 9th District Attorney’s Office which covers parts of East Tennessee.

The investigator, Cortney Dugger, said Roark and the victim’s mother had a sexual relationship, where the two would visit each other from time to time. Dugger said he discovered over 20,000 text messages between the two over the past five years.

Duggar said there were multiple instances where Roark asked for pictures and videos of the woman’s daughter in exchange for money. In some cases, Roark asked for more pictures, or different kinds of pictures, and videos, and thanked her when he got what he wanted.

Duggar also said he came across messages with a separate woman living in the Jefferson City area. He said Roark asked for pictures of her 8-year-old daughter, but no explicit images were ever sent. Duggar said he believed Roark was ‘grooming’ her.

The defense argued that Roark was never specific in the types of pictures he asked for, and has a clean record working for KPD.

The defense also asked for a pre-trial release on bond, with strict supervision, arguing that until this arrest, Roark had no criminal history, no alcohol or drug abuse and he does not live near any schools or daycares.

The prosecution pointed out that Roark is a danger to the community based on the nature of this crime, and as a longtime member of KPD, should know that an officer must report any crimes against children.

The prosecutor also showed evidence that Roark took passport photos the same day he learned about the victim’s phone getting scanned by authorities and added that he never had a passport in his life. The prosecutor said Roark knew the severity of the crime he was committing.

The judge said a pre-trial release will be considered, but no ruling on that has been made yet.

