‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town’ | Knoxville organization building beds for children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bed is a necessity that Bill Thompson, President of Knoxville’s chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), said many take for granted.

“Kids are sleeping in very difficult situations. They’re sleeping on a couch, a love seat, a pallet that’s been made of blankets with another sibling or even a parent,” Thompson said.

SHP teamed up with Clayton Homes on Thursday to build 80 beds for children in need ahead of the holiday season. The donation is a blessing that Ted Rutland, Social Responsibility Program Manager at Clayton Homes, said is much more than just a place to sleep.

“It’s really just providing that centerpiece of a good nighttime routine, that true rest for families. It’s a really exciting time and it means a lot right here at the holiday season,” Rutland said.

According to a study by SHP, roughly three percent of children across the nation do not have a bed to sleep on. Lack of proper sleep for children can cause learning delays and mental health and behavioral issues as early as five years old. Thompson said the bed can be life-changing for some.

“There’s no explanation. I mean, that’s where the fun part is. When you actually get to deliver the beds and see the face of the kids. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.”

Thompson said he is hopeful SHP will fulfill its waitlist before Christmas. People can help the organization reach its goal by volunteering to help build beds or by donating money here.

If you or someone you know needs a bed, you can apply here.

