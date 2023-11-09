Rain and cooler air arrives with Friday’s cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front moves in overnight bringing much-needed rain and a big cool down. Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day on Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The mostly cloudy skies continue tonight with spotty showers. Rain coverage increases overnight into early Friday morning. We’ll have an overnight high near 60 degrees and then drop to around 54 degrees by sunrise.

Most of the rain falls Friday morning at an 80% coverage. Showers become scattered to spotty as we head throughout the day. Temperatures hold pretty steady throughout the day and drop into the lower 50s by the afternoon. It’s still breezy with winds shifting from the northeast gusting up to 15 to 20 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds stick around Saturday with the chance for a stray shower. Highs are cooler near 60 degrees. Winds will gust up to 20 mph, making it feel chilly. Now, in your I’m All Vol Forecast the Vols are on the road to a sunnier Missouri.

Tennessee at Missouri Saturday (WVLT)

A few more showers are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning, especially for our southern counties. Highs drop into the upper 50s Sunday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cold air settles in allowing temperatures to drop back into the 30s for morning lows next week with highs in the lower 60s. We are tracking our next rain maker to move in by the end of next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

