SEC announces Tennessee’s permanent baseball opponents

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanderbilt and Alabama will be Tennessee’s permanent opponents in the SEC’s future baseball scheduling format, slated to take effect in the 2025 season. The SEC announced the matchups Thursday.

With Oklahoma and Texas joining the league in 2025, each team will play 10 three-game series, with two against permanent opponents and eight against rotating teams. The SEC is also moving to a single-division format, removing the east and west divisional standings.

The opponents were chosen based on geography, strength of schedule and tradition.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.