University of Tennessee celebrates Veteran’s Day

Events scheduled through the month of November
Events scheduled through the month of November
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is hosting events through the month of November to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing anything and everything we can to give recognition to our veterans on campus and show that we’re here, we support them,” Thomas Cruise, program director for the Veterans Success Center on campus said. “We stand strongly behind the fact that while veterans day happens once a year, veterans support should be 365 days a year.”

The events began Monday, Nov. 6 with a Campus-wide Green Zone Training where faculty and staff were educated on student veterans, who they are, and their strengths and challenges, as well as military education benefits and support services on campus.

Many of these events are open to the public, but some are just for military members and their family. You can see the full list of events here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Willow Coon
Sweetwater 2-year-old found safe after Endangered Child Alert
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson
Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson
Metro Nashville Police Department
7 officers placed on admin assignment as investigation into leak of Covenant School shooter’s writings continues, police say

Latest News

Events scheduled through the month of November
University of Tennessee celebrates Veteran’s Day
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the best coverage and rainfall potential ahead.
Warm winds shift with a cold front’s rain tomorrow
Multiple crews responded to brush fires in Anderson County Saturday afternoon
Crews return to Anderson County to battle wildfires
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Knoxville police identify suspect after barricading himself inside home