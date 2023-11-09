University of Tennessee celebrates Veteran’s Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee is hosting events through the month of November to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

“We want to make sure that we’re doing anything and everything we can to give recognition to our veterans on campus and show that we’re here, we support them,” Thomas Cruise, program director for the Veterans Success Center on campus said. “We stand strongly behind the fact that while veterans day happens once a year, veterans support should be 365 days a year.”

The events began Monday, Nov. 6 with a Campus-wide Green Zone Training where faculty and staff were educated on student veterans, who they are, and their strengths and challenges, as well as military education benefits and support services on campus.

Many of these events are open to the public, but some are just for military members and their family. You can see the full list of events here.

