Veterans Day freebies: A look at some of the deals offered

The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the...
The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military, and many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start on Friday.(Nicholas T. Holmes / U.S. Army | Nicholas T. Holmes / U.S. Army)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Veterans Day is Saturday, marking the end of World War I. The day is also meant to pay tribute to troops who have served or are actively serving in the military.

Many restaurants and businesses have deals for veterans this weekend – some even start Friday.

Here is just a small sample of the freebies veterans and active duty military can get (check to be sure your nearby locations are participating):

On Friday until noon, veterans get a free Grand Slam breakfast at Denny’s.

Saturday, they get a free doughnut at Dunkin, free coffee and a doughnut at Krispy Kreme, or a free breakfast combo at Wendy’s.

At Starbucks on Saturday, vets get a free hot or iced coffee, and at IHOP until 7 p.m., they get free pancakes or a pancake combo.

Applebee’s is offering a free meal when you dine in on Saturday.

Lowe’s is giving out free collectible pins to the first 150 veteran customers Saturday at each store. The hardware company already offers a 10% military discount to active duty and veteran military service members and their families every day.

For most of the deals, you do need to show a valid military ID.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Willow Coon
Sweetwater 2-year-old found safe after Endangered Child Alert
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Knoxville police identify suspect after barricading himself inside home
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson
Cherokee National Forest fires being investigated as arson

Latest News

Events scheduled through the month of November
University of Tennessee celebrates Veteran’s Day
President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in...
Biden’s team says progress on big public works projects may hinge on the outcome of the 2024 vote
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
FILE - The National Transportation Safety Board logo and signage are seen at a news conference...
Top US accident investigator says close calls between planes show that aviation is under stress
FILE - Instructional materials are posted on a wall of a kindergarten class in Maryland on...
US childhood vaccination exemptions reach their highest level ever