Warm winds shift with a cold front’s rain tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re still on the warm side today, with winds, clouds, and spotty showers. Then a cold front’s rain moves in, and temperatures will move down!

WHAT TO EXPECT

The reminder to not burn outdoors continues as we have low humidity, a very dry surface, and added winds that could spread a wildfire.

This morning is now mostly cloudy, with spotty rain to start the day. Between winds and clouds, we have choppy cooling with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, Knoxville starts out around 65 degrees.

We have mostly cloudy views all day, with spotty showers outlining the Valley and a stray shower possible down in the Valley. We’re warming to around 75 degrees, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts of 20 mph look more widespread in the evening and again after sunset.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with spotty showers at first, but the coverage increases as the temperature decreases. We’ll have overnight high in the low 60s, going to an 80% coverage of our area in rain around sunrise, taking us down to around 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

That 80% coverage continues only for Friday morning, then rain is more on and off or showers and at a 40% coverage by midday, becoming isolated by the afternoon. Over the course of the day, we’ll cool to around 50 degrees Friday afternoon. We’re still looking at winds gusting to around 20 mph at times Friday, but turning to a cooler flow out of the northeast.

Clouds linger Saturday, with a stray shower possible, and a cooler high of 60 degrees. We’ll have a cold wind gusting to around 20 mph. An isolated shower is possible Saturday night and Sunday, especially in our southern counties. Highs are near 60 Sunday afternoon with a few more cloud breaks.

Now, in your I’m All Vol Forecast the Vols are on the road to a sunnier Missouri.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cold air settles in allowing temperatures to drop back into the 30s for morning lows next week. The afternoons stay cool in the low 60s at best with more dry weather on the way.

