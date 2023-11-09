Wears Valley firefighters ask for help in preventing wildfires

Sevier County upgraded their fire danger levels to “very high” as dry conditions and wind continues.
Sevier County upgraded their fire danger levels to “very high” as dry conditions and wind continues.
By Sam Luther
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of dry conditions and strong winds, several counties and agencies in East Tennessee are asking people not to burn anything to prevent the risk of allowing the fires to spread.

At the Wears Valley Fire Department, they’re more aware of these dangers than most.

Last year their department responded to the Hatcher Mountain Wildfires which burned more than 2,000 acres in the county.

“It can get out of hand faster than you can get ahead of it,” said firefighter Eric Jurgens who helped fight that fire in March of 2022.

With wildfires in the Cherokee National Forrest and Anderson County causing concerns and smoke to fill the sky, several agencies are asking East Tennesseans to use caution in the coming days. In Sevier County, they’ve upgraded their fire danger levels to “very high” which is the second to highest option they have.

“Basically we don’t have any rain. We have no rain forecasted and everything is dry so it can catch up to you very very quickly,” said Jurgens.

The Wears Valley Fire Department is still without one of its fire engines after one was destroyed in last year’s fires, which serves as a reminder of the dangers of the job.

With last year in mind, Jurgens and others asked for help from the communities they serve to listen to burn bans.

“As innocent as it seems, ‘oh I’m just going to burn this pile of leaves,’ all it takes is a puff of wind and it’s away from you,” said Jurgens.

County leaders also encouraged everyone to have the Code Red Alert App which you can register for here which will send alerts to your phone in the event of an emergency.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen shot near Morristown-Hamblen West High School, lockdown lifted
Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
REPORTS: Knoxville officer asked for pictures of naked 5-year-old girl
Assistant Coach Rod Clark was suspended for two games, according to university officials.
Tennessee assistant basketball coach suspended, university confirms
A Maryville man was indicted for killing his parents in 1977.
Maryville man indicted for killing his parents in 1977 cold case

Latest News

License plate reader (LPR) cameras are helping the department solve some crimes quickly and...
Special cameras helping KPD save time when solving crimes
The Mast General Store is teaming up with Ladies of Charity to give coats to those in need this...
Share the Warmth | East Tennessee organizations partner together for coat drive
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Barricaded suspect arrested in North Knoxville
Scattered showers and downpours Friday
More clouds Thursday ahead of cold front