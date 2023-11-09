Wears Valley firefighters ask for help in preventing wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the midst of dry conditions and strong winds, several counties and agencies in East Tennessee are asking people not to burn anything to prevent the risk of allowing the fires to spread.

At the Wears Valley Fire Department, they’re more aware of these dangers than most.

Last year their department responded to the Hatcher Mountain Wildfires which burned more than 2,000 acres in the county.

“It can get out of hand faster than you can get ahead of it,” said firefighter Eric Jurgens who helped fight that fire in March of 2022.

With wildfires in the Cherokee National Forrest and Anderson County causing concerns and smoke to fill the sky, several agencies are asking East Tennesseans to use caution in the coming days. In Sevier County, they’ve upgraded their fire danger levels to “very high” which is the second to highest option they have.

“Basically we don’t have any rain. We have no rain forecasted and everything is dry so it can catch up to you very very quickly,” said Jurgens.

The Wears Valley Fire Department is still without one of its fire engines after one was destroyed in last year’s fires, which serves as a reminder of the dangers of the job.

With last year in mind, Jurgens and others asked for help from the communities they serve to listen to burn bans.

“As innocent as it seems, ‘oh I’m just going to burn this pile of leaves,’ all it takes is a puff of wind and it’s away from you,” said Jurgens.

County leaders also encouraged everyone to have the Code Red Alert App which you can register for here which will send alerts to your phone in the event of an emergency.

