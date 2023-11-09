Wildfire activity continues to increase in Cherokee National Forest

Officials are currently tracking four wildfires in the area
By Avery Jordan
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new fire has started to burn in the Cherokee National Forest in Cocke County that officials are calling the Tweed fire.

The fire is located 13 miles southwest of Greenville and is currently 60 acres in size. According to forest officials, the fire is only about five percent contained and threatens some structures in the area. Forest Service hotshot crews are responding alongside resources from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Greene County Fire and Rescue.

In a Facebook post, Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis dispelled rumors of this fire starting as a controlled burn.

FIRE UPDATE: We just received an update from The National Forest Service regarding the fires in the National Forest...

Posted by Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Helicopters are aiding firefighters along with water bucket drops. Officials are investigating this wildfire as a human-caused incident.

The Buck Bald fire burning in Polk County about three miles north of Farner has reached 350 acres in size and is now 50 percent contained. According to Forest Service officials, there are no structures in any immediate danger from this fire. The cause of this fire is being investigated as arson.

The Bullet fire in Monroe County five miles southeast of Etowah has grown to 103 acres and is 20 percent contained. Fire crews are using indirect methods to control the spread of this fire as it is located in an area that is steep and difficult to access to combat safely. The cause of this fire remains under investigation.

The Hogum Hollow fire is two miles southwest of Roan Mountain and is now completely contained, according to forest officials. Tennessee Division of Forestry and Cherokee National Forest resources continue to monitor this area.

“We have crews marking trail closures and reroutes, but this is a dynamic situation with frequent access interruptions to roads and trails,” said Stephanie Bland, Deputy Forest Supervisor. “We ask the public to please avoid these areas and let our firefighters and our partners do their work to control the spread of these fires.”

