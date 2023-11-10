‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect at large after Lenoir City shooting, sheriff’s office says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Lenoir City, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Chief Deputy Zac Frye told WVLT News that the man, identified as James Burch, is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened early Friday morning, Frye said, adding that the victim is at the University of Tennessee Medical center in stable condition. It happened on the 22000 block of Martel Road.

Burch left the scene in a white van, Frye said, and officers are searching for him. Those with information should call the Loudon County E-911 Center at 865-458-9081.

