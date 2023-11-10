Belmont University student dies after being hit by stray bullet near campus

Jillian Ludwig, 18, was shot in the head while walking in a park near Belmont University. (SOURCE: WSMV)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - An 18-year-old Belmont University student in Nashville died Wednesday after she was struck by a stray bullet while walking on a track near the college campus.

Jillian Ludwig was a freshman at Belmont when she was shot on the track in the Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Ludwig was taken to the hospital in critical condition almost an hour after she was shot in the head.

Jillian Ludwig with her parents.
Jillian Ludwig with her parents.(WSMV)

The Metro Nashville Police Department took 29-year-old Shaquille Taylor into custody on Wednesday in relation to the shooting. He was charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering.

WSMV reports Taylor had been arrested in April on similar charges. In May, he was released after being deemed “incompetent” to stand trial.

As Ludwig was fighting for her life, students and staff at Belmont University and the wider Nashville community prayed for her recovery.

Friends, family and classmates of Ludwig came together in a prayer vigil Wednesday evening in her hometown of Wall, New Jersey, in the hopes that she would pull through.

Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.
Students and faculty at Belmont University are grieving the loss of freshman Jillian Ludwig.(WSMV)

According to WSMV, Ludwig loved to give back to her community and started her own charity organization called “Play It Forward.” Ludwig, who plays guitar, would raise money by playing music at events in her hometown in order to raise funds for charity.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Willow Coon
Sweetwater 2-year-old found safe after Endangered Child Alert
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Knoxville police identify suspect after barricading himself inside home
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
Mother bear, 2 cubs killed after being hit by car in Sevier County
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen charged after shooting near Morristown-Hamblen West High School

Latest News

Knoxville’s chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace collaborated with Clayton Homes on Thursday to...
‘No kid sleeps on the floor in our town’ | Knoxville organization building beds for children
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden says workers need ‘a fair shot’ as he celebrates the labor deal saving an Illinois auto plant
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas man who said death sentence was based on false expert testimony is executed for 1990 killing
Tweed wildfire burning in Cherokee National Forest
Wildfire activity continues to increase in Cherokee National Forest
A 9-year-old Florida boy came face-to-face with one of the most venomous snakes in the world on...
‘It had me shaking’: 9-year-old boy has frightening encounter with rattlesnake