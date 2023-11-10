Cold front’s rain rolling through and bringing temperatures down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front moves through today, bringing much-needed rain and a cool down. We’ll actually be back to seasonable temperatures this weekend, with clouds in and out and a couple of showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain is moving in this morning, from the Plateau to Valley and moving Northeast across our area over the course of the morning. Starting the day in the 60s, cooling to the upper to mid 50s as we reach an 80% coverage of our area. We are sharing the latest rainfall so far every hour in the free WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Rain becomes more scattered and lighter, 40% coverage of our area, by midday and gradually cools. We’ll have a mostly cloudy afternoon with spotty, light rain showers and drop to around 52 degrees on average this afternoon. We still have a good breeze, turning cooler though, out of the northeast 10 to 15 mph and gusts around 20 mph at times.

Tonight is mostly cloudy to partly cloudy, as the clouds breakup a little faster now, and let some patches of fog develop. We’ll start Saturday at 42 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend looks like we’ll find more breaks in the clouds! We’re looking at a partly cloudy Saturday, with a high of 62 degrees, which is perfectly average for Knoxville.

In Missouri, clouds are actually moving in faster for the Vols on the road in the latest I’m All Vol forecast.

Tennessee at Missouri (WVLT)

We’ll have a mostly cloudy Saturday night, with spotty rain showers lifting up from the south. Clouds and a couple of showers are in the area Sunday morning, but we’ll get back to more sunshine in the afternoon letting us warm to around 62 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, cooler air settles in allowing temperatures to drop back into the 30s to around 40 degrees for a couple of mornings next week. Temperatures warm to the mid 60s as the week progresses, and that’s when some rain showers return.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

