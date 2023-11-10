Cooler temperatures this weekend with stray showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures have finally cooled off, but really these temperatures are closer to normal for this time of year. Stray showers are possible this weekend, but overall we are dry.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The cloudy skies stick around overnight with temperatures dropping to 42 degrees by Saturday morning.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs right near average at 62 degrees. In Missouri, clouds are actually moving in faster for the Vols on the road in the latest I’m All Vol forecast.

Tennessee at Missouri (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We have mostly cloudy skies Saturday night with spotty showers moving in from the south. A few showers could clip the southern valley Sunday morning. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon with highs near 62 degrees.

The mixture of sun and clouds continues into the new week with near-average highs. We’ll be in the low to mid-60s throughout the week with lows in the lower 40s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are watching our next rainmaker closely. We could see showers move back in by the end of the week with our next cold front arriving sometime Friday and maybe linger into next Saturday.

Friday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

