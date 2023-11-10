Former Knoxville firetruck donated to Fulton High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville and Knoxville Fire Department are donating a former firetruck to Fulton High School on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Mayor Indya Kincannon and Chief Stan Sharp will make an appearance on Wednesday to officially dedicate the firetruck to Fulton High School’s Fire Management Program at 1 p.m.

Fulton High School is one of eight high schools that are part of the 865 Academies initiative, which aims to empower high school students with the necessary skills to allow them better integration into the labor market.

The firetruck will be a learning tool and a permanent part of the school’s program, providing real-life experience to students.

“This truck will allow students to apply classroom knowledge and practical experience,” said Mark Wilbanks, Assistant Chief of the City of Knoxville Fire Department.

On Jan. 24, 2023, a Memorandum of Understanding was entered between the Knoxville Fire Department and the Board of Education, allowing donations, providing information and allowing presentations to Fulton High School’s Fire Service Education Program.

“We are excited about this program as it fosters young potential firefighters and EMTs right here in Knoxville,” said Chief Stan Sharp.

