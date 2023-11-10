How parents can identify the red flags of child sexual abuse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sexual abuse against children is drawing attention this week after Knoxville Police Officer Dan Roark was arrested. Dan Roark is accused of asking and paying for explicit photos of a young girl.

Experts say sexual abuse is unfortunately more common than most people realize.

“It can affect their developmental growth, it affects their emotional stability,” Vonda McGill said, Director for ChildHelp Advocacy Center.

McGill said 1 in 4 girls, and 1 in 6 boys in Tennessee have experienced sexual abuse. And, 90% of victims know their abusers.

“Oftentimes, children don’t want to tell because it is someone in the family or somebody that they know,” McGill said.

McGill said parents and adults should be on the lookout for a sudden behavior change, like isolating themselves, or bedwetting for younger kids. Those can be red flags.

“Having those conversations with your children to say, ‘You can come to me and tell me anything,’” McGill said. “And having parents that check in with their children about what’s going on in their lives, that relationship is going to go a long way.”

ChildHelp also has a program called Speak Up Be Safe. An expert teaches kids in pre-school, through high school, what healthy relationships with adults are supposed to look and feel like, that way they can spot danger.

“So it is very important that children are taught to find a safe adult,” Brook Ivy Said, Trainer for the Speak Up Be Safe program.

Ivy said kids need to be educated from a young age, that way they can speak up when they see something wrong.

“We want to make sure that they understand that their body is their body,” Ivy said.

McGill said adults in Tennessee have a legal obligation to report sexual abuse against a child when they see it. McGill also said ChildHelp has a 24/7 hotline people can call: 1-800-422-4453.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.