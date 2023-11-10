The Knoxville Police Department wants your feedback on its performance

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is asking for public comments on its performance as part of the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) accreditation process.

CALEA was created in 1979 and serves as an authority on law enforcement agencies. The agency has a series of standards that departments must meet before becoming accredited, then departments must periodically submit reports to make sure they are sticking to the standards.

Now, KPD officials are asking people to submit comments, concerns or compliments at this link. Comments can also be sent via email to calea@calea.org with the Knoxville Police Department mentioned in the subject line, or by mail to 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155.

“The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide the participating agency with information to support continuous improvement, as well as foster the pursuit of professional excellence,” KPD Communications Manager Scott Erland said.

The next step is for an assessment team to review material, interview people and visit KPD offices to determine whether or not the department receives accreditation. Retired Gwinnett County Police Chief Michael West will assess the department, while Retired Lieutenant Scott Lau of the Roanoke Virginia Police Department will assess the Training Academy.

The accreditation will last for four years if given.

