No. 11 Lady Vols fall short in first road test of the season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to take a six-point lead in the second half, but No. 18 Florida State battled back and hit a last-second three-pointer to seize a 92-91 victory at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday night.

All-SEC performer Rickea Jackson, who finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds, put the Lady Vols up, 91-88, with 1:10 to go on a second-chance bucket.

But with 52 seconds left on the clock, though, Amaya Bonner found the net with a three to tie it up at 91. FSU’s Alexis Tucker drew a foul with 24 seconds left, hitting one of two free throw attempts to put the Seminoles (2-0) back in front, 92-91.

UT got a shot off with three seconds remaining, but it wouldn’t fall.

"It stings and it hurts, it really does, but at this moment you've got to be big picture and see where we can go," Coach Harper on @LadyVol_Hoops 92-91 loss to FSU @wvlt pic.twitter.com/wFG5ht60PU — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) November 10, 2023

Now (1-1) on the young season, the ladies return home to face former Lady Vol Alex Simmons and her Memphis Tigers Monday night.

