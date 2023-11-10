No. 11 Lady Vols fall short in first road test of the season

No. 18 FSU edges Tennessee 92-91 in Tallahassee
No. 11 Lady Vols fall short in first road test of the season
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to take a six-point lead in the second half, but No. 18 Florida State battled back and hit a last-second three-pointer to seize a 92-91 victory at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday night.

All-SEC performer Rickea Jackson, who finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds, put the Lady Vols up, 91-88, with 1:10 to go on a second-chance bucket.

But with 52 seconds left on the clock, though, Amaya Bonner found the net with a three to tie it up at 91. FSU’s Alexis Tucker drew a foul with 24 seconds left, hitting one of two free throw attempts to put the Seminoles (2-0) back in front, 92-91.

UT got a shot off with three seconds remaining, but it wouldn’t fall.

Now (1-1) on the young season, the ladies return home to face former Lady Vol Alex Simmons and her Memphis Tigers Monday night.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Miller
Man catches 11-pound bass in Watts Bar Reservoir
The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert for Willow Coon
Sweetwater 2-year-old found safe after Endangered Child Alert
A barricaded suspect was arrested Wednesday
Knoxville police identify suspect after barricading himself inside home
PHOTO: Black bear, Photo Date: 5/16/2015
Mother bear, 2 cubs killed after being hit by car in Sevier County
Apartment shooting locks down Morristown West High School, dispatch says
Teen charged after shooting near Morristown-Hamblen West High School

Latest News

Tennessee baseball
SEC announces Tennessee’s permanent baseball opponents
Tennessee offensive lineman following UConn win at Neyland Stadium
Vols move up in CFP rankings as showdown with Mizzou looms
Nicky Anosike
LVFL Nicky Anosike continues fight for Girls Inc.
CAK
National signing period underway for high school athletes