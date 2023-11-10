No. 11 Lady Vols fall short in first road test of the season
No. 18 FSU edges Tennessee 92-91 in Tallahassee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 11 Tennessee overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to take a six-point lead in the second half, but No. 18 Florida State battled back and hit a last-second three-pointer to seize a 92-91 victory at the Donald L. Tucker Center on Thursday night.
All-SEC performer Rickea Jackson, who finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds, put the Lady Vols up, 91-88, with 1:10 to go on a second-chance bucket.
But with 52 seconds left on the clock, though, Amaya Bonner found the net with a three to tie it up at 91. FSU’s Alexis Tucker drew a foul with 24 seconds left, hitting one of two free throw attempts to put the Seminoles (2-0) back in front, 92-91.
UT got a shot off with three seconds remaining, but it wouldn’t fall.
Now (1-1) on the young season, the ladies return home to face former Lady Vol Alex Simmons and her Memphis Tigers Monday night.
