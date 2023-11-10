Second annual ‘Hair Bands for Heroes’ raises money for veterans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Guardian Foundation Repair is hosting its second annual “Hair Bands for Heroes” benefit concert Friday, Nov. 10. The event raises money for InterFaith Health Center to support mental health initiatives for veterans.

This year, you’ll hear classic rock jams from Kings Reign at the Pavilion at Hunter Valley Farm.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., the concert starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the door, with a cash bar and food truck on site.

